2019. december 17., 18.27
Premier League

 

 

Az angol bajnokság XVII. fordulójának eredményei: Crystal Palace–Brighton 1:1, Arsenal–Manchester City 0:3, Manchester United–Everton 1:1, Wolves–Tottenham 1:2, Southampton–West Ham 0:1, Burnley–Newcastle 1:0, Chelsea–Bournemouth 0:1, Leicester–Norwich 1:1, Sheffield United–Aston Villa 2:0.

 

 

Az állás

 

 

Liverpool     17      16      1        0        42:14  49               

Leicester      17      12      3        2        40:11  39               

Man. City    17      11      2        4        47:19  35               

Chelsea        17      9        2        6        31:25  29               

Tottenham   17      7        5        5        32:24  26               

Man. United17      6        7        4        26:20  25               

Sheffield      17      6        7        4        21:16  25               

Wolves        17      5        9        3        24:21  24               

Crystal Palace        17      6        5        6        15:19  23               

Arsenal        17      5        7        5        24:27  22               

Newcastle    17      6        4        7        17:24  22               

Burnley        17      6        3        8        22:29  21               

Brighton      17      5        5        7        21:25  20               

Bournemouth         17      5        4        8        19:24  19               

West Ham   17      5        4        8        19:28  19               

Everton        17      5        3        9        20:29  18               

Aston Villa   17      4        3        10      23:30  15               

Southampton         17      4        3        10      18:36  15               

Norwich      17      3        3        11      18:35  12               

Watford       17      1        6        10      9:32   9       

 

 

 

Következik (december 21-én): 14.30 órától Everton–Arsenal, 17.00 órától Aston Villa–Southampton, Bournemouth–Burnley, Brighton–Sheffield, Newcastle–Crystal Palace, Norwich–Wolves, 19.30 órától Man. City–Leicester. December 22-én 16.00 órától Watford–Man. United, 18.30 órától Tottenham–Chelsea. A West Ham–Liverpool mérkőzés elmarad.

 

 

 

 

 

Serie A

 

 

Az olasz bajnokság XVI. fordulójának eredményei: Cagliari–Lazio 1:2, Fiorentina–Inter Milan 1:1, AS Roma–Spal 3:1, AC Milan–Sassuolo 0:0, Bologna–Atalants 2:1, Juventus–Udinese 3:1, Verona–Torino 3:3, Genoa–Sampdoria 0:1, Napoli–Parma 1:2, Brescia–Lecce 3:0.

 

 

Az állás

 

 

Inter Milan   16      12      3        1        32:14  39               

Juventus      16      12      3        1        29:16  39               

Lazio16      11      3        2        38:16  36               

AS Roma    16      9        5        2        29:16  32               

Cagliari        16      8        5        3        32:21  29               

Atalanta       16      8        4        4        38:25  28               

Parma          16      7        3        6        23:19  24               

Napoli         16      5        6        5        25:21  21               

Torino         16      6        3        7        21:24  21               

AC Milan     16      6        3        7        16:19  21               

Bologna       16      5        4        7        24:27  19               

Verona        16      5        4        7        17:20  19               

Fiorentina    16      4        5        7        20:24  17               

Sassuolo      15      4        4        7        26:27  16               

Lecce16      3        6        7        20:32  15               

Sampdoria   16      4        3        9        13:25  15               

Udinese       16      4        3        9        11:27  15               

Brescia        15      4        1        10      14:26  13               

Genoa         16      2        5        9        17:31  11               

Spal   16      2        3        11      10:25  9       

 

 

 

Következik (december 18-án): 19.55 órától Sampdoria–Juventus, 21.45 órától Brescia–Sassuolo.December 20–22. között 13.30, 16.00, 19.00 és 21.45 órától: Fiorentina–AS Roma, Udinese–Cagliari, Inter–Genoa, Torino–Spal, Atalanta–AC Milan, Lecce–Bologna, Parma–Brescia, Sassuolo–Napoli.

 

 

