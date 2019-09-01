Focivilág
Premier League
Az angol bajnokság XVII. fordulójának eredményei: Crystal Palace–Brighton 1:1, Arsenal–Manchester City 0:3, Manchester United–Everton 1:1, Wolves–Tottenham 1:2, Southampton–West Ham 0:1, Burnley–Newcastle 1:0, Chelsea–Bournemouth 0:1, Leicester–Norwich 1:1, Sheffield United–Aston Villa 2:0.
Az állás
Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42:14 49
Leicester 17 12 3 2 40:11 39
Man. City 17 11 2 4 47:19 35
Chelsea 17 9 2 6 31:25 29
Tottenham 17 7 5 5 32:24 26
Man. United17 6 7 4 26:20 25
Sheffield 17 6 7 4 21:16 25
Wolves 17 5 9 3 24:21 24
Crystal Palace 17 6 5 6 15:19 23
Arsenal 17 5 7 5 24:27 22
Newcastle 17 6 4 7 17:24 22
Burnley 17 6 3 8 22:29 21
Brighton 17 5 5 7 21:25 20
Bournemouth 17 5 4 8 19:24 19
West Ham 17 5 4 8 19:28 19
Everton 17 5 3 9 20:29 18
Aston Villa 17 4 3 10 23:30 15
Southampton 17 4 3 10 18:36 15
Norwich 17 3 3 11 18:35 12
Watford 17 1 6 10 9:32 9
Következik (december 21-én): 14.30 órától Everton–Arsenal, 17.00 órától Aston Villa–Southampton, Bournemouth–Burnley, Brighton–Sheffield, Newcastle–Crystal Palace, Norwich–Wolves, 19.30 órától Man. City–Leicester. December 22-én 16.00 órától Watford–Man. United, 18.30 órától Tottenham–Chelsea. A West Ham–Liverpool mérkőzés elmarad.
Serie A
Az olasz bajnokság XVI. fordulójának eredményei: Cagliari–Lazio 1:2, Fiorentina–Inter Milan 1:1, AS Roma–Spal 3:1, AC Milan–Sassuolo 0:0, Bologna–Atalants 2:1, Juventus–Udinese 3:1, Verona–Torino 3:3, Genoa–Sampdoria 0:1, Napoli–Parma 1:2, Brescia–Lecce 3:0.
Az állás
Inter Milan 16 12 3 1 32:14 39
Juventus 16 12 3 1 29:16 39
Lazio16 11 3 2 38:16 36
AS Roma 16 9 5 2 29:16 32
Cagliari 16 8 5 3 32:21 29
Atalanta 16 8 4 4 38:25 28
Parma 16 7 3 6 23:19 24
Napoli 16 5 6 5 25:21 21
Torino 16 6 3 7 21:24 21
AC Milan 16 6 3 7 16:19 21
Bologna 16 5 4 7 24:27 19
Verona 16 5 4 7 17:20 19
Fiorentina 16 4 5 7 20:24 17
Sassuolo 15 4 4 7 26:27 16
Lecce16 3 6 7 20:32 15
Sampdoria 16 4 3 9 13:25 15
Udinese 16 4 3 9 11:27 15
Brescia 15 4 1 10 14:26 13
Genoa 16 2 5 9 17:31 11
Spal 16 2 3 11 10:25 9
Következik (december 18-án): 19.55 órától Sampdoria–Juventus, 21.45 órától Brescia–Sassuolo.December 20–22. között 13.30, 16.00, 19.00 és 21.45 órától: Fiorentina–AS Roma, Udinese–Cagliari, Inter–Genoa, Torino–Spal, Atalanta–AC Milan, Lecce–Bologna, Parma–Brescia, Sassuolo–Napoli.