Az angol bajnokság XVIII. fordulójának eredményei: Tottenham–Chelsea 0:2, Watford–Manchester United 2:0, Manchester City–Leicester 3:1, Aston Villa–Southampton 1:3, Bournemouth–Burnley 0:1, Brighton–Sheffield United 0:1, Newcastle–Crystal Palace 1:0, Norwich–Wolves 1:2, Everton–Arsenal 0:0.

 

 

Az állás

 

 

Liverpool     17      16      1        0        42:14  49               

Leicester      18      12      3        3        41:14  39               

Man. City    18      12      2        4        50:20  38               

Chelsea        18      10      2        6        33:25  32               

Sheffield      18      7        7        4        22:16  28               

Wolves        18      6        9        3        26:22  27               

Tottenham   18      7        5        6        32:26  26               

Man. United18      6        7        5        26:22  25               

Newcastle    18      7        4        7        18:24  25               

Burnley        18      7        3        8        23:29  24               

Arsenal        18      5        8        5        24:27  23               

Crystal Palace        18      6        5        7        15:20  23               

Brighton      18      5        5        8        21:26  20               

Bournemouth         18      5        4        9        19:25  19               

Everton        18      5        4        9        20:29  19               

West Ham   17      5        4        8        19:28  19               

Southampton         18      5        3        10      21:37  18               

Aston Villa   18      4        3        11      24:33  15               

Norwich      18      3        3        12      19:37  12               

Watford       18      2        6        10      11:32  12     

 

 

 

Következik (december 26-án): 14.30 órától Tottenham–Brighton, 17.00 órától Aston Villa–Norwich, Bournemouth–Arsenal, Chelsea–Southampton, Crystal Palace–West Ham, Everton–Burnley, Sheffield–Watford, 19.30 órától Man. United–Newcastle, 22.00 órától Leicester–Liverpool. December 27-én 21.45 órától Wolves–Man. City.

