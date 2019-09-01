Focivilág
Premier League
Az angol bajnokság XVIII. fordulójának eredményei: Tottenham–Chelsea 0:2, Watford–Manchester United 2:0, Manchester City–Leicester 3:1, Aston Villa–Southampton 1:3, Bournemouth–Burnley 0:1, Brighton–Sheffield United 0:1, Newcastle–Crystal Palace 1:0, Norwich–Wolves 1:2, Everton–Arsenal 0:0.
Az állás
Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42:14 49
Leicester 18 12 3 3 41:14 39
Man. City 18 12 2 4 50:20 38
Chelsea 18 10 2 6 33:25 32
Sheffield 18 7 7 4 22:16 28
Wolves 18 6 9 3 26:22 27
Tottenham 18 7 5 6 32:26 26
Man. United18 6 7 5 26:22 25
Newcastle 18 7 4 7 18:24 25
Burnley 18 7 3 8 23:29 24
Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24:27 23
Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15:20 23
Brighton 18 5 5 8 21:26 20
Bournemouth 18 5 4 9 19:25 19
Everton 18 5 4 9 20:29 19
West Ham 17 5 4 8 19:28 19
Southampton 18 5 3 10 21:37 18
Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24:33 15
Norwich 18 3 3 12 19:37 12
Watford 18 2 6 10 11:32 12
Következik (december 26-án): 14.30 órától Tottenham–Brighton, 17.00 órától Aston Villa–Norwich, Bournemouth–Arsenal, Chelsea–Southampton, Crystal Palace–West Ham, Everton–Burnley, Sheffield–Watford, 19.30 órától Man. United–Newcastle, 22.00 órától Leicester–Liverpool. December 27-én 21.45 órától Wolves–Man. City.