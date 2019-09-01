Focivilág
Bundesliga
A német bajnokság XVII. fordulójának eredményei: Paderborn–Frankfurt 2:1, Düsseldorf–Union Berlin 2:1, Hertha Berlin–Borussia M. 0:0, Bayern München–Wolfsburg 2:0, FC Köln–Werder Bremen 1:0, Mainz–Bayer Leverkusen 0:1, RB Leipzig–Augsburg 3:1, Schalke 04–Freiburg 2:2, Hoffenheim–Dortmund 2:1.
Az állás
Leipzig 17 11 4 2 48:20 37
Borussia 17 11 2 4 33:18 35
Bayern München 17 10 3 4 46:22 33
Dortmund 17 8 6 3 41:24 30
Schalke 17 8 6 3 29:21 30
Leverkusen 17 8 4 5 23:21 28
Hoffenheim 17 8 3 6 25:28 27
Freiburg 17 7 5 5 27:23 26
Wolfsburg 17 6 6 5 18:18 24
Augsburg 17 6 5 6 28:31 23
Union17 6 2 9 20:24 20
Hertha 17 5 4 8 22:29 19
Frankfurt 17 5 3 9 27:29 18
Mainz17 6 0 11 25:39 18
Köln 17 5 2 10 19:32 17
Düsseldorf 17 4 3 10 18:36 15
Bremen 17 3 5 9 23:41 14
Paderborn 17 3 3 11 20:36 12
Következik (január 17–19. között 16.30, 19.00, 19.30 és 21.30 órától): Schalke–Borussia, Augsburg–Dortmund, Düsseldorf–Bremen, Köln–Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim–Frankfurt, Mainz–Freiburg, Leipzig–Union, Hertha–Bayern München, Paderborn–Leverkusen.
Ligue 1
A francia bajnokság XIX. fordulójának eredményei: Dijon–Metz 2:2, Marseille–Reims 3:1, Monaco–Lille 5:1, Montpellier–Brest 4:0, Nantes–Angers 1:2, Nice–Toulouse 3:0, Paris SG–Amiens 4:1, Reims–Lyon 1:1, Rennes–Bordeaux 1:0, Strasbourg–St. Etienne 2:1.
Az állás
Paris SG 18 15 0 3 43:10 45
Marseille 19 11 5 3 29:21 38
Rennes 18 10 3 5 24:17 33
Lille 19 9 4 6 24:21 31
Nantes 19 9 2 8 17:18 29
Reims 18 7 7 4 16:10 28
Monaco 18 8 4 6 31:26 28
Angers 19 8 4 7 22:24 28
Montpellier 19 7 6 6 26:19 27
Nice 19 8 3 8 28:27 27
Strasbourg 19 8 3 8 23:24 27
Lyon 19 7 5 7 29:18 26
Bordeaux 19 7 5 7 28:22 26
St. Etienne 19 7 4 8 22:29 25
Brest 19 5 7 7 21:24 22
Dijon 19 4 6 9 14:22 18
Metz 19 3 8 8 17:28 17
Amiens 18 4 5 9 21:36 17
Nimes 18 2 6 10 13:32 12
Toulouse 19 3 3 13 19:39 12
Következik (január 10–12. között 16.00, 18.00, 18.30, 21.00, 21.45 és 22.00 órától): Rennes–Marseille, Bordeaux–Lyon, Amiens–Montpellier, Angers–Nice, Metz–Strasbourg, Nimes–Reims, Toulouse–Brest, St. Etienne–Nantes, Dijon–Lille, Paris SG–Monaco.
LaLiga
A spanyol bajnokság XVIII. fordulójának eredményei: Real Madrid–Athletico Bilbao 0:0, Levante–Celta Vigo 3:1, Betis–Atletico Madrid 1:2, Osasuna–Real Sociedad 3:4, Leganes–Espanyol 2:0, Valladolid–Valencia 1:1, Villarreal–Getafe 1:0, Barcelona–Alaves 4:1, Mallorca–Sevilla 0:2, Eibar–Granada CF 3:0.
Az állás
Barcelona 18 12 3 3 47:21 39
Real Madrid18 10 7 1 33:12 37
Sevilla 18 10 4 4 23:17 34
Atl. Madrid 18 8 8 2 20:11 32
Real Sociedad 18 9 4 5 32:23 31
Getafe 18 8 6 4 26:17 30
Ath. Bilbao 18 7 7 4 19:12 28
Valencia 18 7 7 4 28:25 28
Levante 18 8 2 8 25:27 26
Villarreal 18 7 4 7 31:25 25
Granada 18 7 3 8 24:25 24
Osasuna 18 5 8 5 25:24 23
Betis 18 6 5 7 25:31 23
Valladolid 18 4 8 6 15:21 20
Alaves 18 5 4 9 19:28 19
Eibar 18 5 4 9 18:28 19
Mallorca 18 4 3 11 18:32 15
Celta Vigo 18 3 5 10 15:28 14
Leganes 18 3 4 11 14:28 13
Espanyol 18 2 4 12 12:34 10
Következik (január 3–5. között 13.00, 14.00, 15.00, 17.00, 19.30, 20.00 és 22.00 órától): Valladolid–Leganes, Sevilla–Ath. Bilbao, Valencia–Eibar, Getafe–Real Madrid, Atl. Madrid–Levante, Espanyol–Barcelona, Granada–Mallorca, Real Sociedad–Villarreal, Alaves–Betis, Celta Vigo–Osasuna.
Serie A
Az olasz bajnokság XVII. fordulójának eredményei: Sassuolo–Napoli 1:2, Lecce–Bologna 2:3, Parma–Brescia 1:1, Atalanta–AC Milan 5:0, Torino–Spal 1:2, Inter Milan–Genoa 4:0, Udinese–Cagliari 2:1, Fiorentina–AS Roma 1:4.
Az állás
Inter Milan 17 13 3 1 36:14 42
Juventus 17 13 3 1 31:17 42
Lazio16 11 3 2 38:16 36
Roma17 10 5 2 33:17 35
Atalanta 17 9 4 4 43:25 31
Cagliari 17 8 5 4 33:23 29
Parma 17 7 4 6 24:20 25
Napoli 17 6 6 5 27:22 24
Bologna 17 6 4 7 27:29 22
Torino 17 6 3 8 22:26 21
AC Milan 17 6 3 8 16:24 21
Verona 16 5 4 7 17:20 19
Sassuolo 17 5 4 8 29:29 19
Udinese 17 5 3 9 13:28 18
Fiorentina 17 4 5 8 21:28 17
Lecce17 3 6 8 22:35 15
Sampdoria 17 4 3 10 14:27 15
Brescia 17 4 2 11 15:29 14
Spal 17 3 3 11 12:26 12
Genoa 17 2 5 10 17:35 11
Következik (január 5–6. között 13.30, 16.00, 19.00 és 21.45 órától): Brescia–Lazio, Spal–Verona, Genoa–Sassuolo, AS Roma–Torino, Bologna–Fiorentina, AC Milan–Sampdoria, Atalanta–Parma, Juventus–Cagliari, Lecce–Udinese, Napoli–Inter.
Premier League
Az angol bajnokság XX. fordulójának eredményei: Arsenal–Chelsea 1:2, Liverpool–Wolves 1:0, Burnley–Manchester United 0:2, Norwich–Tottenham 2:2, West Ham–Leicester 1:2, Newcastle–Everton 1:2, Southampton–Crystal Palace 1:1, Watford–Aston Villa 3:0, Brighton–Bournemouth 2:0, Manchester City–Sheffield United 2:0.
Az állás
Liverpool 19 18 1 0 47:14 55
Leicester 20 13 3 4 43:19 42
Man. City 20 13 2 5 54:23 41
Chelsea 20 11 2 7 35:28 35
Man. United20 8 7 5 32:23 31
Tottenham 20 8 6 6 36:29 30
Wolves 20 7 9 4 29:25 30
Sheffield 20 7 8 5 23:19 29
Crystal Palace 20 7 6 7 18:22 27
Everton 20 7 4 9 23:30 25
Newcastle 20 7 4 9 20:30 25
Arsenal 20 5 9 6 26:30 24
Burnley 20 7 3 10 23:32 24
Brighton 20 6 5 9 24:28 23
Southampton 20 6 4 10 24:38 22
Bournemouth 20 5 5 10 20:28 20
West Ham 19 5 4 10 21:32 19
Aston Villa 20 5 3 12 25:36 18
Watford 20 3 7 10 15:33 16
Norwich 20 3 4 13 21:40 13
Következik (január 1–2. között 14.30, 17.00, 19.30 és 22.00 órától): Brighton–Chelsea, Burnely–Aston Villa, Newcastle–Leicester, Southampton–Tottenham, Watford–Wolves, Man. City–Everton, Norwich–Crystal Palace, West Ham–Bournemouth, Arsenal–Man. United, Liverpool–Sheffield.