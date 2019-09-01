﻿
A német bajnokság XVII. fordulójának eredményei: Paderborn–Frankfurt 2:1, Düsseldorf–Union Berlin 2:1, Hertha Berlin–Borussia M. 0:0, Bayern München–Wolfsburg 2:0, FC Köln–Werder Bremen 1:0, Mainz–Bayer Leverkusen 0:1, RB Leipzig–Augsburg 3:1, Schalke 04–Freiburg 2:2, Hoffenheim–Dortmund 2:1.

 

 

Az állás

 

 

Leipzig        17      11      4        2        48:20  37               

Borussia      17      11      2        4        33:18  35               

Bayern München    17      10      3        4        46:22  33               

Dortmund    17      8        6        3        41:24  30               

Schalke        17      8        6        3        29:21  30               

Leverkusen  17      8        4        5        23:21  28               

Hoffenheim  17      8        3        6        25:28  27               

Freiburg       17      7        5        5        27:23  26               

Wolfsburg   17      6        6        5        18:18  24               

Augsburg     17      6        5        6        28:31  23               

Union17      6        2        9        20:24  20               

Hertha         17      5        4        8        22:29  19               

Frankfurt     17      5        3        9        27:29  18               

Mainz17      6        0        11      25:39  18               

Köln  17      5        2        10      19:32  17               

Düsseldorf   17      4        3        10      18:36  15               

Bremen        17      3        5        9        23:41  14               

Paderborn    17      3        3        11      20:36  12     

 

 

 

Következik (január 17–19. között 16.30, 19.00, 19.30 és 21.30 órától): Schalke–Borussia, Augsburg–Dortmund, Düsseldorf–Bremen, Köln–Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim–Frankfurt, Mainz–Freiburg, Leipzig–Union, Hertha–Bayern München, Paderborn–Leverkusen.

 

 

 

 

Ligue 1

 

 

A francia bajnokság XIX. fordulójának eredményei: Dijon–Metz 2:2, Marseille–Reims 3:1, Monaco–Lille 5:1, Montpellier–Brest 4:0, Nantes–Angers 1:2, Nice–Toulouse 3:0, Paris SG–Amiens 4:1, Reims–Lyon 1:1, Rennes–Bordeaux 1:0, Strasbourg–St. Etienne 2:1.

 

 

Az állás

 

 

Paris SG      18      15      0        3        43:10            45               

Marseille      19      11      5        3        29:21            38               

Rennes        18      10      3        5        24:17            33               

Lille   19      9        4        6        24:21            31               

Nantes         19      9        2        8        17:18            29               

Reims          18      7        7        4        16:10            28               

Monaco       18      8        4        6        31:26            28               

Angers         19      8        4        7        22:24            28               

Montpellier  19      7        6        6        26:19            27               

Nice   19      8        3        8        28:27            27               

Strasbourg   19      8        3        8        23:24            27               

Lyon  19      7        5        7        29:18            26               

Bordeaux     19      7        5        7        28:22            26               

St. Etienne   19      7        4        8        22:29            25               

Brest  19      5        7        7        21:24            22               

Dijon  19      4        6        9        14:22            18               

Metz  19      3        8        8        17:28            17               

Amiens        18      4        5        9        21:36            17               

Nimes          18      2        6        10      13:32            12               

Toulouse     19      3        3        13      19:39           12     

 

Következik (január 10–12. között 16.00, 18.00, 18.30, 21.00, 21.45 és 22.00 órától): Rennes–Marseille, Bordeaux–Lyon, Amiens–Montpellier, Angers–Nice, Metz–Strasbourg, Nimes–Reims, Toulouse–Brest, St. Etienne–Nantes, Dijon–Lille, Paris SG–Monaco.

 

 

 

 

LaLiga

 

 

A spanyol bajnokság XVIII. fordulójának eredményei: Real Madrid–Athletico Bilbao 0:0, Levante–Celta Vigo 3:1, Betis–Atletico Madrid 1:2, Osasuna–Real Sociedad 3:4, Leganes–Espanyol 2:0, Valladolid–Valencia 1:1, Villarreal–Getafe 1:0, Barcelona–Alaves 4:1, Mallorca–Sevilla 0:2, Eibar–Granada CF 3:0.

 

 

Az állás

 

 

Barcelona    18      12      3        3        47:21  39               

Real Madrid18      10      7        1        33:12  37               

Sevilla          18      10      4        4        23:17  34               

Atl. Madrid  18      8        8        2        20:11  32               

Real Sociedad       18      9        4        5        32:23  31               

Getafe         18      8        6        4        26:17  30               

Ath. Bilbao  18      7        7        4        19:12  28               

Valencia       18      7        7        4        28:25  28               

Levante        18      8        2        8        25:27  26               

Villarreal      18      7        4        7        31:25  25               

Granada       18      7        3        8        24:25  24               

Osasuna      18      5        8        5        25:24  23               

Betis  18      6        5        7        25:31  23               

Valladolid    18      4        8        6        15:21  20               

Alaves         18      5        4        9        19:28  19               

Eibar  18      5        4        9        18:28  19               

Mallorca      18      4        3        11      18:32  15               

Celta Vigo   18      3        5        10      15:28  14               

Leganes       18      3        4        11      14:28  13               

Espanyol     18      2        4        12      12:34  10     

 

 

 

Következik (január 3–5. között 13.00, 14.00, 15.00, 17.00, 19.30, 20.00 és 22.00 órától): Valladolid–Leganes, Sevilla–Ath. Bilbao, Valencia–Eibar, Getafe–Real Madrid, Atl. Madrid–Levante, Espanyol–Barcelona, Granada–Mallorca, Real Sociedad–Villarreal, Alaves–Betis, Celta Vigo–Osasuna.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serie A

 

 

 

Az olasz bajnokság XVII. fordulójának eredményei: Sassuolo–Napoli 1:2, Lecce–Bologna 2:3, Parma–Brescia 1:1, Atalanta–AC Milan 5:0, Torino–Spal 1:2, Inter Milan–Genoa 4:0, Udinese–Cagliari 2:1, Fiorentina–AS Roma 1:4.

 

 

Az állás

 

 

Inter Milan   17      13      3        1        36:14  42               

Juventus      17      13      3        1        31:17  42               

Lazio16      11      3        2        38:16  36               

Roma17      10      5        2        33:17  35               

Atalanta       17      9        4        4        43:25  31               

Cagliari        17      8        5        4        33:23  29               

Parma          17      7        4        6        24:20  25               

Napoli         17      6        6        5        27:22  24               

Bologna       17      6        4        7        27:29  22               

Torino         17      6        3        8        22:26  21               

AC Milan     17      6        3        8        16:24  21               

Verona        16      5        4        7        17:20  19               

Sassuolo      17      5        4        8        29:29  19               

Udinese       17      5        3        9        13:28  18               

Fiorentina    17      4        5        8        21:28  17               

Lecce17      3        6        8        22:35  15               

Sampdoria   17      4        3        10      14:27  15               

Brescia        17      4        2        11      15:29  14               

Spal   17      3        3        11      12:26  12               

Genoa         17      2        5        10      17:35  11     

 

 

 

Következik (január 5–6. között 13.30, 16.00, 19.00 és 21.45 órától): Brescia–Lazio, Spal–Verona, Genoa–Sassuolo, AS Roma–Torino, Bologna–Fiorentina, AC Milan–Sampdoria, Atalanta–Parma, Juventus–Cagliari, Lecce–Udinese, Napoli–Inter.

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League

 

 

Az angol bajnokság XX. fordulójának eredményei: Arsenal–Chelsea 1:2, Liverpool–Wolves 1:0, Burnley–Manchester United 0:2, Norwich–Tottenham 2:2, West Ham–Leicester 1:2, Newcastle–Everton 1:2, Southampton–Crystal Palace 1:1, Watford–Aston Villa 3:0, Brighton–Bournemouth 2:0, Manchester City–Sheffield United 2:0.

Az állás

 

 

Liverpool     19      18      1        0        47:14  55               

Leicester      20      13      3        4        43:19  42               

Man. City    20      13      2        5        54:23  41               

Chelsea        20      11      2        7        35:28  35               

Man. United20      8        7        5        32:23  31               

Tottenham   20      8        6        6        36:29  30               

Wolves        20      7        9        4        29:25  30               

Sheffield      20      7        8        5        23:19  29               

Crystal Palace        20      7        6        7        18:22  27               

Everton        20      7        4        9        23:30  25               

Newcastle    20      7        4        9        20:30  25               

Arsenal        20      5        9        6        26:30  24               

Burnley        20      7        3        10      23:32  24               

Brighton      20      6        5        9        24:28  23               

Southampton         20      6        4        10      24:38  22               

Bournemouth         20      5        5        10      20:28  20               

West Ham   19      5        4        10      21:32  19               

Aston Villa   20      5        3        12      25:36  18               

Watford       20      3        7        10      15:33  16               

Norwich      20      3        4        13      21:40  13     

 

Következik (január 1–2. között 14.30, 17.00, 19.30 és 22.00 órától): Brighton–Chelsea, Burnely–Aston Villa, Newcastle–Leicester, Southampton–Tottenham, Watford–Wolves, Man. City–Everton, Norwich–Crystal Palace, West Ham–Bournemouth, Arsenal–Man. United, Liverpool–Sheffield.

