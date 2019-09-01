Focivilág
Premier League
Az angol bajnokság XXI. fordulójának eredményei: Liverpool–Sheffield United 2:0, Arsenal–Manchester United 2:0, Manchester City–Everton 2:1, Norwich–Crystal Palace 1:1, West Ham–Bournemouth 4:0, Newcastle–Leicester 0:3, Southampton–Tottenham 1:0, Watford–Wolves 2:1, Brighton–Chelsea 1:1, Burnley–Aston Villa 1:2.
Az állás
Liverpool 20 19 1 0 49:14 58
Leicester 21 14 3 4 46:19 45
Man. City 21 14 2 5 56:24 44
Chelsea 21 11 3 7 36:29 36
Man. United21 8 7 6 32:25 31
Tottenham 21 8 6 7 36:30 30
Wolves 21 7 9 5 30:27 30
Sheffield 21 7 8 6 23:21 29
Crystal Palace 21 7 7 7 19:23 28
Arsenal 21 6 9 6 28:30 27
Everton 21 7 4 10 24:32 25
Southampton 21 7 4 10 25:38 25
Newcastle 21 7 4 10 20:33 25
Brighton 21 6 6 9 25:29 24
Burnley 21 7 3 11 24:34 24
West Ham 20 6 4 10 25:32 22
Aston Villa 21 6 3 12 27:37 21
Bournemouth 21 5 5 11 20:32 20
Watford 21 4 7 10 17:34 19
Norwich 21 3 5 13 22:41 14
Következik (január 10–12. között 14.30, 16.00, 17.00, 18.30, 19.30 és 22.00 órától): Sheffield–West Ham, Crystal Palace–Arsenal, Chelsea–Burnley, Everton–Brighton, Leicester–Southampton, Man. United–Norwich, Wolves–Newcastle, Tottenham–Liverpool, Bournemouth–Watford, Aston Villa–Man. City.