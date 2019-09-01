﻿
Az angol bajnokság XXI. fordulójának eredményei: Liverpool–Sheffield United 2:0, Arsenal–Manchester United 2:0, Manchester City–Everton 2:1, Norwich–Crystal Palace 1:1, West Ham–Bournemouth 4:0, Newcastle–Leicester 0:3, Southampton–Tottenham 1:0, Watford–Wolves 2:1, Brighton–Chelsea 1:1, Burnley–Aston Villa 1:2.

 

 

Az állás

 

Liverpool     20      19      1        0        49:14  58               

Leicester      21      14      3        4        46:19  45               

Man. City    21      14      2        5        56:24  44               

Chelsea        21      11      3        7        36:29  36               

Man. United21      8        7        6        32:25  31               

Tottenham   21      8        6        7        36:30  30               

Wolves        21      7        9        5        30:27  30               

Sheffield      21      7        8        6        23:21  29               

Crystal Palace        21      7        7        7        19:23  28               

Arsenal        21      6        9        6        28:30  27               

Everton        21      7        4        10      24:32  25               

Southampton         21      7        4        10      25:38  25               

Newcastle    21      7        4        10      20:33  25               

Brighton      21      6        6        9        25:29  24               

Burnley        21      7        3        11      24:34  24               

West Ham   20      6        4        10      25:32  22               

Aston Villa   21      6        3        12      27:37  21               

Bournemouth         21      5        5        11      20:32  20               

Watford       21      4        7        10      17:34  19               

Norwich      21      3        5        13      22:41  14     

 

 

 

Következik (január 10–12. között 14.30, 16.00, 17.00, 18.30, 19.30 és 22.00 órától): Sheffield–West Ham, Crystal Palace–Arsenal, Chelsea–Burnley, Everton–Brighton, Leicester–Southampton, Man. United–Norwich, Wolves–Newcastle, Tottenham–Liverpool, Bournemouth–Watford, Aston Villa–Man. City.

